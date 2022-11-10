Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation provides deer hunt for local youth

Imagine picking up your firearm again for the first time. Imagine the weight in your hand and the kickback of the gun gyrating your whole body as you feel the power surge through it. That’s exactly the kind of experience given to eighth grade student Collin Bradford when he received the opportunity to hunt for the first time with the Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation.
The Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation is a non-profit organization known for teaching outdoor education and funding wildlife conservation. For the last 20 years, OTF has been crafting and perfecting a curriculum that gives kids an alternative to traditional gym class, and this curriculum has since been implemented in the Kaufman school district. Each year OTF hosts an event where kids are chosen to participate in their very first hunting experience. Nominated by his archery and football coach, James Sanders, Kaufman’s Collin Bradford was hand-selected to attend this year, out of only six individuals nationwide.
