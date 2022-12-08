Lady Lions basketball team posts 3-1 record at Corpus Christi tournament

The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team posted a 3-1 record at the Battle on the Bay tournament in Corpus Christi from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.
The results of the games that the team played in this tournament were as follows:
Kaufman 43 Corpus Christi Calallen 35.
Kaufman 49 Alvin 46.
Columbus 48 Kaufman 47 in overtime.
Kaufman 55 Bastrop 29.
Top players for Kaufman in the Calallen game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: nine points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Piper Wilburn: nine points and six steals.
Zoey Prox: seven points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Kiersten Thomas: five points and five rebounds.
Kaylee Wrenn: five points and five rebounds.
Lillie Reven: four points, seven rebounds, and two steals.
Keira Drake: three points and three rebounds.
Jordyn Prox: seven rebounds.
Key players for Kaufman in the Alvin game were as follows:
Jordyn Prox: 10 points and six rebounds.
Wilburn: nine points and four rebounds.
Reven: nine points and four rebounds.
Wrenn: nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Aubre Prox: six points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Thomas: four points and five rebounds.
Notable players for Kaufman in the Columbus game were as follows:
Wilburn: 11 points, four rebounds, and five steals.
Wrenn: 11 points, three rebounds, and three steals.
Reven: nine points and three rebounds.
Aubre Prox: six points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Jordyn Prox: six points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
The main contributors for Kaufman in the Bastrop game were as follows:
Thomas: 14 points and five rebounds.
Wrenn: 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Reven: 12 points and six rebounds.
Wilburn: four points, eight assists, and five steals.
Aubre Prox: four points, two assists, and two steals.
Jordyn Prox: four points and five rebounds.
Zoey Prox: four points and two steals.
Also, in a non-district game on Nov. 29, Kaufman defeated Athens by a count of 57-46 at Athens High School.
Top performers for Kaufman in the Athens game were as follows:
Wilburn 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
Drake: 12 points and five rebounds.
Wrenn: eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and five steals.
Reven: six points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Jordyn Prox: six points and seven rebounds.
Aubre Prox: three points, two rebounds, three assists, and four steals.
Zoey Prox: three points and five rebounds.
Thomas: three points and to rebounds.
After these results, Kaufman has an overall record of 6-6.
