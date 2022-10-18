Kaufman volleyball team defeats Wills Point and Community

Kaufman’s Kate Elzner #10 focuses on making a set pass during the Lady Lions four set victory over Community on Oct 7 at Kaufman High School. With this victory, Kaufman improves to 25-11 overall and 6-2 in District 14-4A play.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

The Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team picked up two big District 14-4A victories over Wills Point and Nevada Community on Oct. 4 and Oct 7. Both of these matches were at Kaufman High School.

For the record, the Lady Lions defeated Wills Point in straight sets by a count of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-20. Then, Kaufman took down Community in four sets by a count of 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, and 25-21.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.