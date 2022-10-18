Kaufman volleyball team defeats Wills Point and Community

The Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team picked up two big District 14-4A victories over Wills Point and Nevada Community on Oct. 4 and Oct 7. Both of these matches were at Kaufman High School.
For the record, the Lady Lions defeated Wills Point in straight sets by a count of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-20. Then, Kaufman took down Community in four sets by a count of 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, and 25-21.
Top players for Kaufman in the Community match were as follows:
Kate Elzner: 14 kills, two blocks, and 21 assists.
Madelyn Kinney: 14 kills and three blocks.
Piper Wilburn: 10 kills, two blocks, and 21 assists.
Zariahya Coy: five blocks.
Pavin Penny: one assist and 27 digs.
Madison Thurston: 12 digs.
Also, on Oct. 11, Kaufman defeated Caddo Mills in straight sets by a count of 25-11, 25-19, and 25-16.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 26-11 overall and 7-2 in District 14-4A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.