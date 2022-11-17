Scurry-Rosser FFA participates in district leadership events

Members of the Scurry-Rosser FFA chapter traveled to Crandall on Nov. 7 to compete in district leadership development events.
Students began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events which focus on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.
Scurry-Rosser FFA competed in the categories of agricultural issues forum, FFA knowledge, public relations, radio broadcasting, and senior quiz competition.
The following teams placed and received a banner:
— First in the Agricultural Issues Forum Contest and will advance to area competition. Team members included Emma Milligan, Addisyn Mayo, Hannah Long, Alicia Morvan, and Hannah Corder.
— Third in the Greenhand Skills Contest and will advance to area. Team members included Savannah Hill, Hannah Long, Kaitlin Youngblood, Makenna Gray, and Raelee Davis.
— Second in the Agricultural Issues Forum Contest and will advance to area. Team members included
Henslee McWhorter, Brayden Stewart, Jacob Birmingham, and Danika Myers.
The Texas FFA is one of the nation’s largest state FFA Associations with more than 154,000 members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA Association, visit www.TexasFFA.org or www.MyTexasFFA.org.
