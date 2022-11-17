Scurry-Rosser FFA participates in district leadership events

The AG Issues Forum Team (from left) Hannah Corder, Alicia Morvan, Addisyn Mayo, Emma Milligan and Hannah Long show off their first place award they received during the 2022 district area competition held in Crandall on Nov. 7.

 The Kaufman Herald/Preston Leach

Members of the Scurry-Rosser FFA chapter traveled to Crandall on Nov. 7 to compete in district leadership development events.

Students began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events which focus on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.

