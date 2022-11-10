Kaufman cross country team finishes strong at state meet

The Kaufman Lions cross country teams finished off their strong 2022 seasons at the UIL State Meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock.
Despite having to battle wet, rainy, and very slippery conditions, the Kaufman cross country teams represented their school well against the very best runners in the state of Texas.
Overall, the Lady Lions finished fifth and the Kaufman boys posted a seventh-place finish in the team standings at the state meet.
In the 4A girls division, the 16 schools in the team competition were Kaufman, Celina, Sulphur Springs, Canton, Gilmer, Lufkin Hudson, Fredericksburg, Canyon Randall, Canyon High School, Sanger, La Feria, Dumas, Salado, Sinton, Boerne, and Huffman Hargrave.
In the 4A boys division, the 16 schools in the team competition, were Kaufman, Canyon High School, La Feria, San Elizario, Big Spring, Giddings, Huffman Hargrave, Sanger, Jacksonville, Marble Falls, Anna, Bandera, Aubrey, Alvarado, Davenport, and Boerne.
In the 4A girls’ final team standings at the state meet, the top three schools were Celina, Fredericksburg, and Canyon Randall.
In the 4A boys’ final team standings at the state meet, the top three schools were Canyon High School, La Feria, and San Elizario.
Individually, here is how the Kaufman Lady Lions finished at the state meet:
Kathryn Tucker: ninth place finish overall with a time of 11:55.2 in the two-mile race. After the race, Kathryn was recognized as an All-State runner by the Cross-Country Coaches Association of Texas for finishing in the Top 15 at the UIL State Meet. This is the second straight year that Kathryn has finished in the Top 10 at the UIL State Meet.
Madison Thurston: 25th place finish overall with a time of 12:32.9 in the two-mile race.
Barbara Ruiz: 50th place finish overall with a time of 12:47.0 in the two-mile race.
Allie Page: 56th place finish overall with a time of 12:49.7 in the two-mile race.
Rylie Stone 72nd place finish overall with a time of 13:00.2 in the two-mile race.
Joselyne Sanchez: 113th place finish overall with a time of 13:41.6 in the two-mile race.
Kadence Wolfe: 115th place finish overall with a time of 13:44.2 in the two-mile race.
Individually, here is how the Kaufman boys finished at the state meet:
Edwin Rivera: 35th place finish overall with a time of 17:10.2 in the three-mile race.
James Rayas: 65th place finish overall with a time of 17:45.9 in the three-mile race.
Edgar Lozano: 69th place finish overall with a time of 17:48.9 in the three-mile race.
Beau Thompson: 73rd place finish overall with a time of 17:52.2 in the three-mile race.
Pierce Drake: 82nd place finish overall with a time of 18:00.5 in the three-mile race.
Edward Rivera: 88th place finish overall with a time of 18:12.5 in the three-mile race.
Christopher Avila: 100th place finish overall with a time of 18:21.7 in the three-mile race.
For the record, there were 149 runners in the boys race and 152 runners in the girls race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.