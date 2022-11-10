Kaufman cross country team finishes strong at state meet

Kaufman sophomore Kathryn Tucker proudly displays her All-State recognition plaque that she was awarded for finishing ninth at the state cross country meet on Nov. 4 at Round Rock’s Old Settler’s Park.

 The Kaufman Herald/Ken Morrill

The Kaufman Lions cross country teams finished off their strong 2022 seasons at the UIL State Meet on Nov. 4 in Round Rock.

Despite having to battle wet, rainy, and very slippery conditions, the Kaufman cross country teams represented their school well against the very best runners in the state of Texas.

