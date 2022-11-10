Kaufman tennis team hosts pickleball tournament

LEFT: Taylor Sanders and Laney Sanders captured the consolation title in the beginner division of a fund raising pickleball tournament that was hosted by the Kaufman tennis team on Nov. 5 at Kaufman High School.

RIGHT: Vincente Sipriano and Michael Lott won the consolation title in the advanced division of a fund raising pickleball tournament that was hosted by the Kaufman tennis team on Nov. 5 at Kaufman High School.

 The Kaufman Herald/KHS Tennis Coach Michael Lott

The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted a pickleball fund raising tournament on Nov. 5 at Kaufman High School. 

This tournament had advanced and beginner divisions. Each division was divided into 16 team brackets.

