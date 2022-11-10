Kaufman tennis team hosts pickleball tournament

The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted a pickleball fund raising tournament on Nov. 5 at Kaufman High School.
This tournament had advanced and beginner divisions. Each division was divided into 16 team brackets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted a pickleball fund raising tournament on Nov. 5 at Kaufman High School.
This tournament had advanced and beginner divisions. Each division was divided into 16 team brackets.
Some of the noteworthy participants in this tournament were KHS principal Dr. Jeff Roberts, KHS associate principal Colt Clemens, and former KHS tennis coach and hall of famer Brenda Paine.
The results of the tournament were as follows:
Advanced Division
First Place: Brian Carter and Haden Carter.
Second Place: Paine and Jackson Haynes.
Third Place: Roberts and David Harris.
Consolation Title: Michael Lott and Vincente Sipriano.
Beginner Division
First Place: Beau Thompson and Vanessa Chavez.
Second Place: Cristian Gutierrez and Natalie Martinez.
Third Place: Diego Santoyo and Isabella Negri.
Consolation Title: Laney Sanders and Taylor Sanders.
The Kaufman tennis team plans to host more fund-raising events in the future. If you are interested in these events, please contact Coach Lott at mlott@kaufman-isd.net.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.