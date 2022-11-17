Kaufman FFA brings home success

Kaufman FFA students competed in Alba-Golden’s Invitational Leadership Development Event on Nov. 1. The radio broadcasting team placed second in their heat and advanced to finals where they ultimately placed sixth.
Claire Corder took first in both the Greenhand Creed Speaking contest heat and in finals. In Greenhand Creed Speaking, students have four minutes to recite the FFA Creed from memory and then answer questions from the judges. This event is only offered to first year FFA students not above 10th grade.
On Nov. 7, FFA Leadership Development Events teams competed at the district level in Crandall. Out of five participating teams, three qualified to advance to the area competition. Only the top two teams from each contest are selected to advance.
Area qualifying teams include:
— FFA Broadcasting, consisting of Sarah Barker, Quinn Hartley and Tori Preston in first place
— Job Interview, Kimberly Beckendorf in second place
— Greenhand Creed, Claire Corder, in first place
The Greenhand Quiz team placed fourth overall, missing qualifiers by a mere four points. Students include Hayden Arrington, Jaela Jones, Ryleigh Toliver, and Tatum Todd.
The Senior Quiz team placed 10th. Members include Eileen Faz, Paige Fouser, Marili Paz and Brandi Wyatt.
The area contest was held on Nov. 16 at Bells High School where students competed to qualify for state.
