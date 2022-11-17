Kaufman FFA brings home success

Kaufman FFA students are delighted to be competing in the 2022 district area competition. Back row (from left): Jaela Jones, Paise Fouser, Kimberly Beckendorf, Claire Corder, Marili Paz, Quinn Hartley. Front row (from left): Hayden Arrington, Tatum Todd, Ryleigh Toliver, Eileen Faz, Sarah Barker, Brandi Wyatt, Tori Preston.

 The Kaufman Herald/Patrick Hartley

Kaufman FFA students competed in Alba-Golden’s Invitational Leadership Development Event on Nov. 1. The radio broadcasting team placed second in their heat and advanced to finals where they ultimately placed sixth.

Claire Corder took first in both the Greenhand Creed Speaking contest heat and in finals. In Greenhand Creed Speaking, students have four minutes to recite the FFA Creed from memory and then answer questions from the judges. This event is only offered to first year FFA students not above 10th grade.

