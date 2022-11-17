Bee-Happy’s second annual dessert, silent auction is a success

Bee-Happy’s busy bees are gathering for the second annual dessert social and silent auction. Pictured are (back row) Brice Reitenbach, Hannah Foreman, Jack Lambert, Sarah Beers and Matthew Patterson (front row) Gunnar Madsen, Travis Stevens, Josie Pass, Heather Kent and Taylor Gordon.

 The Kaufman Herald/Annette Wallace

Fundraising is a crucial part of any nonprofit organization’s success. Putting the real “fun” in fundraiser comes from the hearts behind it. Tasty rewards for bidders at a dessert auction certainly can’t hurt.

Bee-Happy Adult Day Program in Kaufman hosted their second annual dessert social and silent auction on Nov. 5 at Kaufman’s First Assembly of God Church. The night was full of rich, delectable goodness with 149 desserts on display for auction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.