Bee-Happy’s second annual dessert, silent auction is a success

Fundraising is a crucial part of any nonprofit organization’s success. Putting the real “fun” in fundraiser comes from the hearts behind it. Tasty rewards for bidders at a dessert auction certainly can’t hurt.
Bee-Happy Adult Day Program in Kaufman hosted their second annual dessert social and silent auction on Nov. 5 at Kaufman’s First Assembly of God Church. The night was full of rich, delectable goodness with 149 desserts on display for auction.
With approximately 180 attendees in house, the event was already destined to be a success. However, expectations were far exceeded when their goal of $5,000 was met. Bee-Happy doubled their goal, raising around $10,000 for the program.
Additionally, Bee-Happy introduced a 50/50 raffle this year to start funding for a shuttle to drive its clients. After a winner was selected for the raffle, all winnings were donated back to Bee-Happy, garnering $699 toward the cause.
All auctioned desserts were donated by the community and churches.
“We’ve tripled attendance and doubled funds raised from last year,” said Shelley Brookins, a Bee-Happy volunteer. “As we think back on the last week’s events, we couldn’t have done it without the community.”
Bee-Happy Day Program is a non-profit habilitation program for adults with developmental disabilities. The groups assists members through hands-on learning and activities to help challenge and empower them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.