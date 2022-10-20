On a bright and sunny day, the Kaufman Lions varsity cross country teams ran like the champions that they are and captured their respective 15th straight district titles.
On Oct. 10 at the Kaufman Sports Complex, the Lions were running for the District 14-4A Titles. The Kaufman teams firmly secured them with equally dominating performances.
Overall, the Kaufman boys posted a team score of 17 points while the Lady Lions registered a team score of 21 points. The Kaufman boys out scored second place Wills Point by 42 points and third place Sunnyvale by 80 points. The Lady Lions out scored second place Sunnyvale by 28 points and third place Caddo Mills by 79 points.
Top performers for the Kaufman boys at the District 14-4A meet were as follows:
Edwin Rivera: second place finish with a time of 16:53.89 in the three-mile race.
Edward Rivera: third place finish with a time of 16:59.95 in the three-mile race.
Beau Thompson: fourth place finish with a time of 17:06.52 in the three-mile race.
Edgar Lozano: sixth place finish with a time of 17:32.90 in the three-mile race.
Kedran Bowman: seventh place finish with a time of 17:36.55 in the three-mile race.
James Rayas: eighth place finish with a time of 17:41.46 in the three-mile race.
Pierce Drake: ninth place finish with a time of 17:43.94 in the three-mile race.
Notable contributors for the Lady Lions at the District 14-4A meet were as follows:
Kathryn Tucker: first place finish and individual district champion with a time of 12:08.98 in the two-mile race.
Madison Thurston: second place finish with a time of 12:48.30 in the two-mile race.
Allie Page: fourth place finish with a time of 13:14.70 in the two-mile race.
Barbara Ruiz: sixth place finish with a time of 13:23.04 in the two-mile race.
Rylie Stone: eighth place finish with a time of 13:36.39 in the two-mile race.
Joselyne Sanchez: 11th place finish with a time of 14:11.34 in the two-mile race.
Also, congratulations to the Kaufman JV cross country teams for winning their respective District 14-4A titles.
The Class 4A Region II cross country meet is scheduled to be take place on Oct. 24 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. The regional girls race is set to start at 9 a.m. while the regional boys race will begin at 9:30 a.m.
