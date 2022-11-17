Kaufman tennis team hosts annual Fall Festival tournament

Kaufman’s Eli Frosch and Jackson Haynes confidently display their first place champion medals that they were awarded after winning the boys doubles division at Kaufman’s annual Fall Festival tournament on Nov. 10 at Kaufman High School.

 The Kaufman Herald/KHS Head Tennis Coach Michael Lott

The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted their annual Fall Festival tournament on Nov. 10 at Kaufman High School.

This tournament traditionally marks the end of the Fall season for the Kaufman tennis team. Several Kaufman County area schools were invited to play in this tournament. Also, other schools invited to this tournament were Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Heritage, Joshua, and Whitney.

