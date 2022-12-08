Kaufman County’s walking cowboy is forever memorialized

For many, it’s hard to imagine a world without cars. For J.T. Pease, the only set of wheels you need is a good pair of cowboy boots.
Pease, 69, a long-time resident of Kaufman County, has made strides in the community with his outgoing personality, his stylish, outlaw get up, and his preference to walk the streets of the county, rather than drive them. For over 30 years, Pease has walked around Kaufman County whether he was going out for groceries or heading to work. Some have wondered why Pease is only ever seen walking, and when asked why he chooses two feet over four wheels, he simply remarked, “I don’t have a car.”
Pease has no fear of vehicles but enjoys walking over being behind the wheel. He got his first car when he was 23 years old, but with no license or insurance, decided to sell it and stick to walking. Pease was so committed to walking in fact, his longest venture was returning home all the way from Arkansas. However, he spends most of his time stomping around at home, occasionally walking to Dallas or Kilgore and back. Referring to his shoes, Pease shared that he has “12 pairs of cars.”
Many people have also noted that Pease will dance and sing when he’s out for a stroll. He exclaimed that “a car can’t dance” but he certainly can. If you see him out walking on the street, you may hear tunes from Little Richard or George Jones, some of his favorite artists to dance to on his walks.
Pease also uses his presence in the community to spread the word of God. “I try to tell everyone about Jesus Christ. My money might be gone, I might not have anything, but I still have Jesus Christ,” said Pease. “I walk for him.”
Having made quite the impression on many members of Kaufman County, Cynthia Gutierrez Pina was no exception when she noticed him out and stopped to chat about a year ago. Pina, a building owner in Terrell, has since become great friends with Pease. When the time came for new murals to be added to Terrell walls, Pina took little time choosing Pease as the muse for her building. Dallas artist Ryan Stalsby painted a mural of Pease on the back side of the Hard Bodies Gym in downtown Terrell, complete with cowboy attire and a handheld speaker. Pease’s stride will now be memorialized long after he is gone, walking for another 50 years to come.
