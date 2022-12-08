Kaufman County’s walking cowboy is forever memorialized

J.T. Pease is featured on a mural painted by Dallas artist Ryan Stalsby on the back side of the Hard Bodies Gym in downtown Terrell.

 The Kaufman Herald/Bailey Daniels

For many, it’s hard to imagine a world without cars. For J.T. Pease, the only set of wheels you need is a good pair of cowboy boots.

Pease, 69, a long-time resident of Kaufman County, has made strides in the community with his outgoing personality, his stylish, outlaw get up, and his preference to walk the streets of the county, rather than drive them. For over 30 years, Pease has walked around Kaufman County whether he was going out for groceries or heading to work. Some have wondered why Pease is only ever seen walking, and when asked why he chooses two feet over four wheels, he simply remarked, “I don’t have a car.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.