Kaufman tennis team wins area playoff championship, defeats Longview Spring Hill

The Kaufman Lions tennis team won the area playoff championship by defeating the Longview Spring Hill Panthers by a match score of 10-0 on Oct. 13 at Lindale High School.
With this playoff triumph, Kaufman improves 16-4 overall on the season.
Key doubles victories for the Lions came from the teams of Eli Frosh and Kayden Lengacher, David Harris and Connor Hubbert, Jackson Haynes and Zach Bryant, Faith Harris and Laney Sanders, Vanessa Chavez and Natalya Morales, Samantha Sipriano and Natalie Martinez, and Lance Ivie and Ashley Guerrero.
In singles, Frosch Lengacher, and David Harris all posted wins to secure the area playoff title for the Lions.
