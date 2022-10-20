Kaufman tennis team wins area playoff championship, defeats Longview Spring Hill

Kaufman tennis team defeated Longview Spring Hill for the area playoff tennis title.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

The Kaufman Lions tennis team won the area playoff championship by defeating the Longview Spring Hill Panthers by a match score of 10-0 on Oct. 13 at Lindale High School.

With this playoff triumph, Kaufman improves 16-4 overall on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.