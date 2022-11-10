Kaufman County Crime Stoppers raises funds with Jail & Bail

On Nov. 2, a mock jail cell popped up in downtown Kaufman housing several of the county’s most “vicious criminals,” including Precinct One Commissioner Mike Hunt and state senator Bob Hall, to name a few.
Volunteer “offenders” from around the county gathered to raise money for Kaufman County Crime Stoppers in a way that included the community and allowed everyone to share some laughs. 25 individuals volunteered their time to stand on the Kaufman square and be “locked up” until their bail money was raised. Everyone’s bail started at $500, though many of the prisoners raised above and beyond the listed amount. Additionally, many police officers and community members found their way behind bars as the day trudged forward, raising even more money for the cause. The Jail & Bail event had a goal to raise $10,000 and far exceeded that goal by raising a whopping total of $14,544.
Every precinct in Kaufman County took part in the Jail & Bail and brought together members from all over the county. Precinct 1 Judge Mary Barden and Precinct 4 Judge Johnny Adams took turns as magistrate, reading the ‘criminals’ their offenses, and announcing when their bail had been met. Some of the arrest warrants were for crimes as simple as driving on the wrong side of the road, whereas others were as outlandish as “fighting chickens in front of McDonald’s,” said Judge Mary Barden.
This is Kaufman County Crime Stoppers third installation of the Jail & Bail event, though it has been quite some time since a mysterious cell has popped up downtown. The first event was held in 2011 and the second occurrence came in 2012. Ten years later, community members are all grins to be pent up for a couple hours begging for freedom. In the past, Crime Stoppers has held other fundraisers including who-dun-it, 1920s-inspired mystery dinners, but Secretary Anne Glasscock explained that it has been a while since the organization has held a large- scale event. Chairman Alison Novak said, “this particular fundraiser is to fund the reward money.” Other events held throughout the year help fund the organization directly.
Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is an organization that rewards the public for coming forward with tip-offs that help the justice department. When community members offer information that leads to solving open cases, they can be selected by the committee to receive money for helping the community. Crime Stoppers has an anonymous tip line or alternatively, a digital application called P3 Tips where knowledgeable persons can anonymously submit information. Eight officers juggle the anonymous tips and when someone is selected for a payout from Crime Stoppers, individuals are notified which bank is holding their reward and they can claim their earnings while staying anonymous.
Crime Stoppers continues to raise awareness about their organization by having community officers hand out cards at crime scenes, as well as offering canine trading cards. To learn more, visit kaufmancountycrimstoppers.org or find them on their Facebook page.
