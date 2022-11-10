Kaufman County Crime Stoppers raises funds with Jail & Bail

Sergeant Daniel Hutchinson, Kaufman County Pct. 1 Constable’s office is arresting Rhonda Hughey, Kaufman County District Clerk to serve some time for the Jail & Bail fundraiser.

 The Kaufman Herald/Amy Fowler

On Nov. 2, a mock jail cell popped up in downtown Kaufman housing several of the county’s most “vicious criminals,” including Precinct One Commissioner Mike Hunt and state senator Bob Hall, to name a few.

Volunteer “offenders” from around the county gathered to raise money for Kaufman County Crime Stoppers in a way that included the community and allowed everyone to share some laughs. 25 individuals volunteered their time to stand on the Kaufman square and be “locked up” until their bail money was raised. Everyone’s bail started at $500, though many of the prisoners raised above and beyond the listed amount. Additionally, many police officers and community members found their way behind bars as the day trudged forward, raising even more money for the cause. The Jail & Bail event had a goal to raise $10,000 and far exceeded that goal by raising a whopping total of $14,544.

