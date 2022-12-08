Scurry-Rosser boys basketball team posts 2-2 record at Grand Saline tournament

The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team posted a 2-2 record at the Grand Saline tournament from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.
The results of the games that the team played in this tournament were as follows:
Scurry-Rosser 41 Pilot Point 34.
Scurry-Rosser 72 Gilmer 63.
Brownsboro 52 Scurry-Rosser 25.
Tyler HEAT: 40 Scurry-Rosser 38.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Pilot Point game were as follows:
Baylin Caves: 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Bryce Chambers: nine points and nine rebounds.
Parker Williams: nine points (all of his points came on three 3-point shots).
Cagle Peavy: eight points and three assists.
Ralph Miller: three points.
De’Shawn Wren: two points.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Gilmer game were as follows:
Williams: 15 points.
Caves: 14 points.
Chambers: 13 points.
Peavy: 12 points:
Wren: eight points.
Ralph Miller: seven points.
Levi Jones: three points.
Notable players for Scurry-Rosser in the Brownsboro game were as follows:
Ralph Miller: seven points.
Williams: six points (all of his points came on two 3-point shots.
Lincoln Wagner: three points.
Caves: two points.
Chambers: two points.
Jones: two points.
Wren: two points.
Peavy: one point.
Notable contributors for Scurry-Rosser in the Tyler HEAT game were as follows:
Williams: 13 points, nine of his points came on three 3-point shots.
Jones: seven points.
Peavy: seven points.
Chambers: six points.
Ralph Miller: two points.
Caves: two points.
Matthew Crews: one point.
Also, in a non-district game on Nov. 29, Scurry-Rosser defeated Grand Saline by a count of 52-38.
Top performers for Scurry-Rosser in the Grand Saline game were as follows:
Williams: 17 points, (12 of his points came on four 3-point shots).
Caves: 14 points and 18 rebounds.
Peavy: nine points, (six of his points came on two 3-point shots) and four assists.
Wren: seven points and 13 rebounds.
Jones: three points.
Crews: two points.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s overall record stands at 4-3. The Wildcats also have a win over Frost 68-22) and a loss to Bland High School (33-32).
