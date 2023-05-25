Kaufman planning $9.5 million in city utility, road projects

The May meeting of the Kaufman City Council on Monday kicked off with recognition of MICA Steelworks, founded in 1972, as Kaufman’s business of the month.
MICA employs more than 100 people, making it one of the top employers in this area, said Stewart McGregor of the Kaufman Economic Development Commission. This employment makes Kaufman County one of the top 10 in Texas for skilled metal workforce trades.
Larry Minor, plant manager and a 40-year employee with MICA, said the company is benefitting from the push to build energy transmission lines.
“We are a big part of that,” Minor said. “We’re going to be a part of this community for a long, long time.”
MICA builds telecom structures, substation steel, lattice towers, tubular steel poles and highway structures.
The highway sign structures “are one of those things you see every day, and they’re made right there in Kaufman, Texas,” said Mayor Jeff Jordan.
Mary Wennerstrom, the city finance director, said city staff recommended the issuance of $9.5 million in certificates of obligation for several city utility and road projects. The funds will be repaid out of the water, sewer and utility funds, as well as sales taxes in the street maintenance fund. Funding the projects will not affect the current tax rate, she explained. The council passed the resolution unanimously.
The council approved a replat of La Vega Ranch, near County Road 4104, that was unanimously recommended by the Kaufman Planning Commission.
The city received a preliminary approval for transportation alternative grants from the Texas Department of Transportation and will now complete a detailed grant application that will focus on connecting residential areas with parks and schools, said Andrew Bogda, the city’s development director.
The city will request funding for a shared use path on State Highway 34, as well as sidewalks on South Houston Street and paths connecting King’s Fort Park and the Georgetown neighborhood. City councilors unanimously supported the grant application in a resolution.
To fill a seat on the Kaufman Planning and Zoning Commission, the council approved the appointment of Kathleen Sisson. She will fill a term until November of 2024 that opened when Jason Nelson became a city councilor.
For an opening on the Kaufman Economic Development Commission, the council appointed Tommy Hendrix.
City Manager Mike Holder said renovations and the splash pad at Shannon Park are nearly completed, and the city is waiting to install sod. The city has tentatively scheduled ribbon cutting for June 2, with the date to be finalized shortly.
The city also recognized Kaufman High School students on the literary criticism team, where members study novels, plays and poetry, then take a four-part 90-minute test in state competition. Works studied this year included poetry by Shakespeare, Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” and the play “Our Town.”
In athletics, sophomore Katie Tucker was recognized as the district track champion in the mile, two-mile and 4x400 relay races. She holds several school records at KHS.
