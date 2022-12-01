Ho! Ho! Ho! Christmas festivities coming to Kaufman square

With our bellies full of turkey, it’s time to dust off the tree and roll in the Christmas season.
Kaufman is decking the halls starting with Christmas on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will start at noon on the Kaufman square with a Christmas Market. The event will last until 8 p.m. Seasons greetings will be provided by food and craft vendors, Santa’s craft workshop, pony rides, train rides, longhorn cattle photo opportunities, a story time with Mrs. Claus, face painters, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, and more holiday activities.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., live reindeer will be prancing around City Hall.
At 6 p.m., Christmas spirit will light up the night during the lighted Christmas Parade. At 7 p.m., the tree downtown will be illuminated, and photos with Santa will be available. And of course, there will be cookies and hot chocolate to keep out the winter cold.
