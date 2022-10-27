KHS Marching Band heading to 4A UIL Area competition

The Kaufman High School band competed at the 4A UIL Regional Marching Band competition at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Mesquite. They received straight 1s for their marching exhibition. The students spent the past three months learning and perfecting eight minutes of choreographed marching, music and flags for the competition.
The band will compete in the 4A UIL Area Marching Band competition on Saturday at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton.
The band is led by Gerardo Loya, director of bands; Kyle Bennett, assistant director of bands; Josh Blessing, percussion director; Ashley Cox, assistant director; John Macoy, assistant director; Alex McClain, assistant director; and Dan Suniga, color guard director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.