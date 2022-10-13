Kaufman tennis team knocks off state ranked Little River Academy

In a battle of state ranked teams, the Kaufman Lions tennis team knocked off the Little River Academy Bumblebees by a match score of 11-8 on Oct. 6.
This was the final regular season matchup of the 2022 season for the Kaufman Lions tennis team. Now, the team will prepare for the playoffs.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 15-4 overall on the season.
In doubles action, key victories for Kaufman were produced by the teams of Vanessa Chavez and Faith Harris, Eli Frosch and Kayden Lengacher, Jackson Haynes and Zach Bryant, and Lance Ivie and Samantha Sipriano.
In singles play, Kaufman won seven big matches (four for the boys and three for the girls) to secure the overall victory.
Individually, Frosch set a new school record versus Little River Academy as he won the 193rd match of his high school career. This win makes him the all-time winningest boys tennis player in the history of Kaufman High School. Congratulations Eli!
