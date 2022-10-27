The Kaufman Independent School District has two bond issue propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Proposition A is a $77.4 million bond to construct a new building at Phillips Elementary School. Other additions would be four classrooms at Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center, eight classrooms at Kaufman High School, a gym addition at Kaufman Junior High School, and an ag barn. There also are additional school security measures covered in this proposition. If Proposition A is approved in November, the estimated impact would be a $12.07 per month increase for a home valued at $100,000, equating $144.84 annually,
Proposition B is a request for $12.5 million for a covered practice field for athletics, physical education classes and extracurricular activities.
Proposition B also would cover relocating the baseball field, as well as new tennis courts.
The district had a bond issue on the municipal ballot this spring, and voters turned it down. The last bond issue was passed six years ago to build Kaufman High School.
A committee of community members recommended the bond package to the school board, which unanimously approved placing it on the ballot in November. School districts in Texas do not receive state funding for building or renovating new schools.
Homeowners 65 and older will not be impacted by the bond issue if they have applied for and received the Over 65 Homestead Exemption. More information is available at Kaufman-cad.org.
EARLY VOTING HOURS
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week through Friday, Oct. 28
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Kaufman County Library Community Room, 3790 S. Houston St., Kaufman
Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room, 200 E. Main St., Forney
Terrell Sub Courthouse Training Center, 408 E. College St., Terrell
Kept Sub Courthouse Court Room, 103 N. Main St., Kemp
Crandall Combine Community Center Community Room, 500 W. Lewis, Crandall
Terrell ISD Excel Center Training Room 1251 Colquitt Rd., Terrell
