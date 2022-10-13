If it’s autumn, it’s time for Harvest Fest.
This year’s festivities are set to kick off in downtown Kaufman on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Kaufman Lions Club will host their annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Landmark Church of Christ. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and runs down Washington Street to downtown. This year’s parade theme is “Back to our Harvest Roots.” To register a float or group for the parade, visit https://kaufmanevents.com/registration
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be family-friendly activities, a car show, acoustic musicians and 40 vendors around the downtown square.
The music festival will start at 2 p.m. at the Kaufman Sports Complex with beer, wine, vendors, food trucks, and performances from six Texas music artists, Cory Morrow, Blue Water Highway, Joshua Ray Walker, Zac Wilkerson, Christopher Wright and Holly Tucker. The festival is slated to end at 11 p.m.
General admission and VIP tickets for festival can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kaufman-harvest-fest-tickets-tickets-362294501607.
Advance general admission tickets are $25, while VIP tickets cost $85. Tickets sold that day cost $30 and $90.
