Scurry-Rosser wins homecoming game

The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team just simply overwhelmed Rice High School by a count of 56-13 on Sept. 30 at Scurry-Rosser High School. This game happened on Homecoming Night for Scurry-Rosser and it was the district opener for both teams.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in in district play. Rice High School falls to 1-4 and 0-1.
Scurry-Rosser’s high-octane offense came out firing on all cylinders as they built up a 42-7 lead by halftime. From there, the Wildcats continued to work hard as they officially secured the victory.
The offensive stars in this game for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 17 of 22 passing for 257 yards and five touchdowns. His touchdown passes covered five, 37, 33, six, and 16 yards respectively. He also had three rushing carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: six receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdowns covered five, 37, and six yards respectively.
Rowdy Miller: four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown covered 33 yards.
Cagle Peavy: one reception for 16 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown covered 16 yards.
Charlie Keever: two carries for 38 yards and one touchdown.
De’Shawn Wren: four carries for 32 yards and one touchdown.
Aidan Richman two receptions for 55 yards.
Ralph Miller: six carries for 68 yards.
Landon Torres: three carries for 47 yards.
The defensive standouts for Scurry-Rosser in this game were as follows:
Peyton Lederman: nine solo tackles and seven assisted tackles.
Beau Crews: four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one fumble recovery.
Preston Shirey: four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Coleman Lacour: four solo tackles, one assisted tackle, one sack, and one caused fumble.
Rowdy Miller: two assisted tackles and one interception.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team will next play the state ranked Palmer Bulldogs on Oct. 7 at Scurry-Rosser High School. This game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.