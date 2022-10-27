Bee-Happy hosting event Nov. 5 at First Assembly

Bee-Happy Day Program is hosting the second annual dessert social and silent auction from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at First Assembly of God located at 3401 S. Houston St. The event will feature dessert treats and auction items. Proceeds benefit the Bee-Happy Day Program. Contact Shelley Brookins at sbrookins@beehappydayhab.org to donate items. Tickets to attend the event are $5 per person or $25 for a table of six. To purchase tickets visit https://give.cornerstone.cc/beehappydayhab+fundraiser?fs=e&s=cl
Bee-Happy is a non-profit, faith-based day habilitation program that provides a variety of services for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
