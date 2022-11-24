Combine opens new City Hall

The center of many small towns lies at the front doors of a city hall. On Nov. 10, residents of the city of Combine gathered to celebrate the long-awaited opening of Combine City Hall.
In development since early 2021, the community has waited for this day of celebration for nearly two years. The new city hall will act as a multiple-purpose structure, including a municipal court, a police headquarters, a helipad, a veterans memorial and of course, municipal offices.
The evening event kicked off with welcoming remarks from Mayor Timothy Ratcliff and invocation led by Point View Baptist Church Pastor Tim Brewer. Ratcliff went on to introduce the city council members, as well as members of the fire and police departments.
Texas Rep. Keith Bell sent a flag flown over the state capital to go on display at Combine City Hall. The city also presented two dedication plaques to be displayed at the front doors, one honoring the citizens of Combine and another thanking Jerry Daniel and the Daniel family, which donated the land and the steel for the building’s construction.
City officials also unveiled a veterans monument complete with insignia plaques and marble detailing. Paving the walkway in front of the monument are engraved bricks honoring various local veterans — 33 in total at the time of opening. Members of the community can fill out forms to request their own engraved bricks. The city made a point to honor some veterans personally as well, hosting a Quilts of Valor presentation by the Kaufman Quilt Guild. Mayor Pro-Tem Cecil Hutson opened the presentation with a reading of Old Glory, a poem honoring the American flag.
To culminate the opening events, CareFlite, now partnered with the city of Combine, flew in a helicopter for the helipad’s first landing.
