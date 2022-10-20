Ground breaks at Kaufman Sports Village

Construction is starting at South Pointe Park at Kaufman Sports Village.
During a ceremonial ground breaking on Oct. 13, officials from the City of Kaufman, Kaufman County, and Cedar Crest Development pushed shovels into the ground to commemorate the start of construction.
The development is on a 52-acre parcel across from Kaufman High School and will feature a 147,000-square-foot sporting complex with basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts; indoor turf, batting cages, and an eight-lane bowling alley.
A hotel, 180 units of housing, a three-story office building and a splash park with walking trails, along with retail shopping spaces, will be included in the development, which is planned over three phases.
