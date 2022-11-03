The Crandall Pirates football team cliched a playoff berth with a 54-30 victory over the Denison Yellow Jackets on Oct 28 at Crandall High School.
With the victory, Crandall improves to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in district play. Denison falls to 4-5 and 2-4.
After Crandall’s defense forced Denison to turn the ball over on downs, Crandall’s offense came out and scored immediately on a 78-yard touchdown run by Chris Abron. The extra point was no good, so the score was 6-0 in favor of Crandall.
Then, after a Denison punt, Crandall began a 49-yard touchdown drive. The drive was finished off by Luke Moffitt via a 9-yard scoring run. The two-point conversion attempt was no good. So, the score was 12-0 for Crandall. Crandall led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Denison scored via a touchdown pass to cut Crandall’s lead to 12-7. But, Crandall came back with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Josh Smith. The extra point was good by Brandon Perez which increased Crandall’s lead to 19-7.
Then, Denison’s Matthew Rangel connected on a 37-yard field goal to make the score 19-10 in favor of Crandall in the second quarter.
Then, late in the first half, Denison forced Crandall to turn the ball over on downs. Denison took advantage of the situation by scoring on a touchdown run with about a minute left in the first half. So, after the extra point was no good, the score stood at 19-16 for Crandall.
Crandall moved quickly down the field and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Sammy Omosigho right before half time. At halftime, Crandall led 26-16.
In the third quarter, Crandall scored two touchdowns to push their lead to 40-16. The touchdowns came on a one-yard run by Moffitt and a 19-yard pass from Moffitt to Omosigho. Defensively, Crandall produced two big turnovers in the third quarter to stop some promising Denison drives. The turnovers were a fumble recovery and an interception.
In the fourth quarter, Moffitt and Omosigho hooked up again on a 31- yard touchdown pass to make the score 47-16 in favor of the Pirates.
Denison came back with a touchdown pass which made the score 47-23.
Then, Crandall scored one more touchdown in this game via a 34-yard scoring run by Abron. Crandall now led 54-23.
Denison scored the last touchdown in this game which made the final score 54-30.
Key offensive players in this game for Crandall were as follows:
Abron: 22 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
Moffitt: 12 of 17 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Moffit also carried the ball 12 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith: six receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Omosigho: five receptions for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
Offensively, Crandall gained 563 yards in this game—352 rushing and 211 passing.
The Crandall Pirates football team will play their last regular season against the Princeton Panthers on Nov. 4 at Princeton High School.
