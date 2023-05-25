KISD employee receives Master Peace Officer certification

A graduate of Kaufman High School enjoys the opportunity to give back to his community as a school district police officer.
After serving for 15 years as an officer at various agencies, including five at KISD, plus more than 3,000 hours of training, Yvon has earned his certification as a Master Police Officer. Yvon was honored by KISD Police Chief Chip Krieger and school board members at the May 16 board meeting when he received his certificate.
“You don’t get a lot of people who get masters,” Krieger said. “It takes a lot of training and a lot of effort to do that.”
Police officers typically start as basic peace officers after receiving multiple hours of training at a police academy, Krieger explained. Then they work up to intermediate and advanced levels, and the masters level for officers with 15 years or more of experience.
May 16 also happened to be Yvon’s birthday.
One of the board members jokingly asked, “How old are you?”
Yvon’s reply: “Uuuh, 22!”
Yvon also was awarded the 2022 Warren Morrow Community Leader of the Year Award from O.P. Norman Junior High for someone who goes above and beyond to serve the community.
Prior to coming to KISD, Yvon worked for the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and Wills Point and Combine police departments.
“For the certification, it is a combination of years of service and continuing education hours,” Yvone explained. “So for me, it was my 15 years of service and I have 3,076 total training hours. So that combination made me eligible to receive it.”
Yvan said his favorite part of his job is the sense of family in the school district.
“I work at the high school and the staff here is just incredible. Everyone is always willing to work together to get the job done. Plus it is just fun to see the students grow up into adults.”
This year's graduating class from KHS was in eighth grade when Yvon started, “so it is just a fun experience seeing them grow up and mature. It kind of makes me wish I had started as a school officer sooner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.