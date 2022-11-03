Whitsitt qualifies to state cross country meet

Scurry-Rosser sophomore Kate Whitsitt made some Scurry-Rosser history at the Class 3A Region III cross country meet on Oct. 25 at the Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville. It is believed that Whitsitt is the first ever Wildcat athlete to qualify to the state cross country meet. Congratulations Kate!
Individually, Whitsitt finished in 13th place overall with a personal best time of 13:27.60 in the two-mile race. Her performance was outstanding and it was good enough to earn her a spot at the state meet.
Also, this was the first time in school history that Scurry-Rosser’s girls and boys cross country teams had qualified to the regional meet in the same year.
Overall, the Scurry-Rosser boys finished 11th and the Lady Cats finished 16th in the team standings at the regional meet.
Individually, the Scurry-Rosser boys finished this way at the regional meet:
Nolan Tubbs: 39th place finish overall with a time of 18:29.00 in the three-mile race.
Mason Muncrief: 45th place finish overall with a new personal best time of 18:48.10 in the three-mile race.
George Hensley: 63rd place finish overall with a time of 19:18.30 in the three-mile race.
Ben Zaleta: 83rd place finish overall with a time of 19:43.80 in the three-mile race.
Adrian Rodriguez: 106th place finish overall with a time of 20:16.40 in the three-mile race.
Cash Crews: 133rd place finish overall with a time of 21:02.10 in the three-mile race.
Jeremiah May: 144th place finish overall wit ha time of 21;31.30 in the three-mile race.
Individually, the Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats finished this way at the regional meet:
Whitsitt: 13th place finish overall with a new personal best time of 13:27.60 in the two-mile race.
Cheyenne Vick: 81st place finish overall with a time of 14:51.20 in the two-mile race.
Arianna Hill: 105th place finish overall with a new personal best time of 15:23.60 in the two-mile race.
Roselyn Tyler: 149th place finish overall with a time of 16:26.60 in the two-mile race.
Icelyn Lopez: 159th place finish overall with a time of 16:48.40 in the two-mile race.
Paisley Chadwick: 178th place finish with a time of 17:42.90 in the three-mile race.
There were 173 runners in the boys race and 181 runners in the girls race at the regional meet.
The Class 3A state meet girls race Is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.
