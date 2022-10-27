Gooden updates Kaufman Lions Club members

U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, a member of the Kaufman Lions Club, updated members of the club on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Republican incumbent from Terrell is running for re-election this fall against Democratic candidate Tartisha Hill and Libertarian Kevin Hale.
Due to congressional redistricting, Gooden said he has 400,000 voters in his district he is trying to reach for the first time in his four years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Like many Republican candidates, he is hoping for his party to take control of the U.S. House, and possibly the Senate, in the Nov. 8 election.
“I look forward to returning for a third term,” he said. “All I know is a House run by the Democrats.”
After a short talk discussing the ins and outs of federal elections, Gooden took questions from club members.
One asked about the perception that Republican hard-liners don’t want to continue donating money and weapons to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion of their country.
Gooden responded that some Republicans want to focus on closing the U.S. border to Mexico, but “that was not a choice I was given.” He believes the House needs to continue focusing on both priorities.
“We can’t afford for Russia to just plow through Europe and take over territory,” he said, noting that a lack of support for Ukraine also sends a message to China that they can invade Taiwan.
Sending U.S. troops in to fight Russia would be worse than supporting Ukraine, he said, with the possibility of escalating into a nuclear war.
“We’re in a situation where a proxy battle is about as good as it can get,” he said. “We can send the weapons, we can’t shoot them ourselves.”
Gooden urged members of the club to vote on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
