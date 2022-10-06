Crandall student wins BMX title

Ryder Burford, a 16-year-old Combine resident who is a junior at Crandall High School, is a very successful BMX bike rider.
Last month, Burford won the prestigious 2022 USA BMX South Central Gold Cup title.
Also, according to his father Rusty Burford, Ryder is currently ranked number one in the state of Texas for his 16 expert age group class. He has been ranked number one in his district for the last two years.
In 2021, he was named Desoto BMX Rider of the Year.
Since beginning his racing career at the age of five, Ryder has won many local, state, and regional races.
