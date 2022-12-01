Three Kaufman County representatives serving on TEDC

The state of Texas is currently under immense population increase, ranking sixth in the nation by growth rate. Economic development is a crucial partner during this population boom, and Kaufman County is making great strides to represent the state of Texas.
The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) is a statewide, non-profit association dedicated to developing economic and employment opportunities in the state of Texas. With roughly 900 members from all over the state, Kaufman County has three community leaders serving in important roles for the TEDC.
Ray Dunlap of Terrell was selected to be the statewide representative to TEDC at their annual conference this past October. Dunlap is the new chairman of the board and will serve in that role for a two-year term. Board members can serve up to three terms, which means Dunlap could potentially represent Kaufman County for years to come.
Stewart McGregor of Kaufman is currently the chairman of the legislative committee. Serving alongside him on the legislative committee is Casey Bingham of Crandall. According to McGregor, Kaufman County has historically had strong participation in the TEDC.
“Economic development is a very competitive game,” McGregor said. “Being in the same county allows us to work closely together. We can talk regularly about strategy and get to know each other very well.”
Membership for the Texas EDC can be obtained by simply paying dues online. More information about the TEDC is online at texasedc.org
