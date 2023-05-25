More than $6 million in delinquent court fines was collected over the year by the county’s collection agency.
The fines, court fees, and court costs were ordered through the county’s four Justice of the Peace courts. Most are unpaid tickets.
The county commissioners extended the collection company’s contract at their Tuesday meeting at the justices’ request.
Precinct One Justice of the Peace Mary Bardin told commissioners that the company does a good job and deserved a longer contract. The company was working on a month-to-month agreement.
The company handling delinquent tax collections has a five-year contract, Justice Bardin said.
“These [court] collections are pivotal,” she said, and the justices asked that the company’s contract match that of the other agency.
Commissioners approved a five-year contract.
The company receives 30 percent of the collected fines, according to the approved contract.
“The county doesn’t pay that, the defendant does,” Doug Burnside, Perdue’s partner in charge said.
Delinquent fines are any that haven’t been paid in 60 days. They can come from unpaid traffic tickets or other fines levied by the courts.
“We contact them and make sure they know the consequences,” he said.
If fines go unpaid, those delinquents can be arrested. “Arrest is the only hammer we’ve got,” Burnside said, adding “but that’s counterproductive.
Fines are collected from citizens around the country, including those who receive tickets as they pass through the county.
“Some were as far as Alaska,” and Puerto Rico, Burnside said.
