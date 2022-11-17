Movement in the foundations of the new animal shelter and the jail are causing problems with doors closing, pipes breaking, and water coming into the building, county commissioners were told at their regular Tuesday meeting.
“We got water coming in” at the jail and “that’s not good,” Sheriff Bryan Beavers said.
Bobby Bridges who oversees county facilities said there are similar problems at the new Pet Adoption Center.
Ground shifts under the buildings are causing the problems and solutions are still being considered.
The adoption center opened in April and is operated by the Humane Society of North Texas who oversaw most of the construction.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Hunt asked that county employees do some inspections to get a better idea of what is happening and why.
The work is under warranty and “we don’t want to miss our window of opportunity” to file any necessary claims.
While there are problems with those buildings, the new Justice Center, next to the jail, is doing well.
“The Justice Center is looking beautiful,” Bridges said.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday and county offices will begin moving in Dec. 19.
The Justice Center is at 1900 U.S. 175 in Kaufman.
Commissioners to ask their attorney to draft a policy for disposing of broken or unwanted county property worth less than $500.
County Treasurer Jack Sebastian said that by law the city must put unneeded county property up for sale. That is becoming quite a task for items worth less than $500. He asked the court for guidance in disposing of the property.
Holding for auction has a point of diminishing return, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates said.
Gathering the items and storing them could cost more than they would sell for.
Commissioners asked the court civil attorney Karen Badgley to determine state law and draft a policy.
