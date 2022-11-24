American Legion honors local Brookshire’s manager

Dean Fannin, the Store Director of Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy in Kaufman, has been a longtime supporter of American Legion Post 165.
On Nov. 8, post members presented Fannin with a token of appreciation for his contributions to veteran programs.
Fannin has been the manager of the Kaufman Brookshire’s since 2018. Whether it has been providing food for events or hosting gatherings in the store parking lot, Fannin has aided American Legion at several local events.
American Legion officers Dallas Fox and Jeff Helbing presented Fannin with a trophy, thanking Fannin for his kindness in supporting local Legion programs.
