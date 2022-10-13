Kaufman County election administrator explains election system, safeguards

Not only is every election important, every ballot is important, according to Tandi Smith, the election administrator for Kaufman County.
She noted that a recent election in Forney was a tie until provisional ballots arrived, and it was decided by one vote.
Speaking at the Kaufman Lions Club on Oct. 7, Smith explained the multiple steps she follows to verify every ballot that is cast in Kaufman County.
In Texas, all voters have to present identification to vote. State identifications are a drivers license, identification card, handgun license or election identification certificate.
A U.S. military identification card, federal citizenship certificate or passport also are accepted.
If a voter arrives at the polls and does not have any of these IDs, then another form, such as a Social Security card, can be used, along with a reasonable impediment declaration, which will be verified by her office.
Texas provides voters with three ways to cast ballots: by mail, early voting or on election day, which this year takes place on Nov. 8.
Ballots by mail are available to voters 65 and older, or those with disabilities, military members, or those who will be out of the county during early voting and on voting day.
Smith said she has to verify every request for a mail-in ballot, and each requester has to provide a valid ID.
Early voting will take place Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 in six locations in the county.
On election day, 26 locations will be open for voting, and county residents can vote at any location, Smith said.
Those who vote in person will use an express vote marking device, which Smith termed “a fancy electronic pencil,” that voters use to access their ballots. The ballots are then printed out for the voter to double check, then placed inside a ballot counter.
No computers or tabulation machines are connected to the Internet, she noted.
Smith said her office releases sample ballots, but she cannot provide any information on candidates or ballot issues. For that, she refers voters to Vote411, operated by the League of Women Voters.
In Texas, one out of of four eligible adults is not registered to vote, and that number holds steady in Kaufman County, although the number of eligible voters is slowly rising. She recently had a voter registration booth at a Kaufman High School football game to talk to high school seniors and others about voting eligibility.
There were 72,011 voters registered in 2021 in Kaufman County, while this year, the number is 93,671, she said.
Last year, she mailed out 93 ballots to voters who requested them, and this year, she has mailed 798.
An important part of the electoral process is the local elections ballot board, which verifies every ballot cast. Every day during the voting period, she also verifies how many ballots were requested and how many were cast.
“I’m real picky about my paperwork,” she said. “This is very important - one vote can make a difference.”
One member of the club asked what happens to a voting record when someone dies.
Smith said she receives information from three sources daily, including the Bureau of Vital Statistics, that she matches against the voter rolls, removing the names of deceased voters.
Another asked what happens if someone requests a mail ballot, then shows up at the polls, or tries to vote twice.
“I say No Earl, not today!” Smith said, only partially in jest. When a request is made for a ballot, that voting record is flagged, so when another request comes through, it is rejected. “If you happen to manage to do it, it’s a felony,” she said of multiple ballot requests. “You’re going to the DA.”
She urged anyone interested in learning more about elections to sign up to be a poll worker. Election judges are paid $15 per hour, while election clerks are paid $13.
The election administrator is a relatively new position in Kaufman County.
“It’s turned out to be a full-time, full-time job,” Kaufman County Commissioner Mike Hunt told members of the club. “It’s more than what I ever imagined myself.”
