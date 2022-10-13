The Kaufman Lions junior high cross-country teams easily won their respective District 14-4A titles on Oct. 8 at the Kaufman Sports Complex. In fact, they dominated the competition.
Top runners for the Lady Lions at the District 14-4A meet were as follows:
London Townsend: first place finish and individual District 14-4A champion.
Alethia Escobedo: third place finish.
Emily Avila: fourth place finish.
Alexa Gutierrez: sixth place finish.
Natalia Meneses: eighth place finish.
Key performers for the Kaufman boys at the District 14-4A meet were as follows:
Cooper Stewart: first place finish and individual District 14-4A champion.
Cassius Casteneda: second place finish.
Mason Pruden: fifth place finish.
Tres Kearns: sixth place finish.
Maddox Offut: seventh place finish.
Note: The Kaufman Lions junior high boys team went undefeated during the entire 2022 cross country season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.