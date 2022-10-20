Fashion show raises funds for hospital auxiliary

The Texas Health Presbyterian Auxiliary raises funds for care and services for patients at Kaufman County’s hospital.
A fashion show and luncheon on Oct. 11 at the Kaufman Civic Center raised funds for the auxiliary, which provides wheelchairs, bariatric chairs, furnishings for the Palliative Care Center, blankets for patients leaving the hospital, and signs in patient rooms focusing on fall prevention.
“It was a very delightful time filled with fall fashions from Merle Norman Boutique here in Kaufman and Envogue from Terrell,” said Patricia Jackson of Texas Health Presbyterian. “The auxiliary is very thankful for the community support of this annual event.”
