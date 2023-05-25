After a long career at Kaufman Independent School District, Superintendent Lori Blaylock is retiring.
The KISD board swore in Joshua Garcia as the new superintendent on Friday. Blaylock worked for 16 years in central administration in two assistant superintendent positions, then she was named superintendent of Kaufman ISD in 2012.
The district hosted a retirement party for Blaylock Monday at the Kaufman Civic Center.
At the May 16 school board meeting, Blaylock’s final as superintendent, Board President Byron Gregg thanked Tiffany Starek, the administrative assistant to the superintendent, for her hard work as the board interviewed superintendent candidates for the past few months.
The board also honored Ryan Yvon, a KISD police officer, for obtaining his certification as a Master Peace Officer, which is also highlighted in this week’s edition of the Herald. In other action, the board approved a shared services agreement with the Mesquite Regional Day School for instruction for the district’s two deaf students.
The board also approved budget amendments for the following:
$240,000 to install sewer lines to a new school site.
$140,000 for six new HVAC units at Norman Jr. High.
The board also approved a modification to the contract with the Texas Department of Agriculture and Southwest Food Service Excellence for the 2022-23 school year, and approved next year’s contract with an increase to cover the cost of inflation. The district will pay $1.81 for each student breakfast and $2.89 for each lunch.
The district is also creating a new executive director of operations to meet state compliance on new safety regulations.
