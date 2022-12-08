Kaufman County Angel Tree receives a slew of donations

Toy drives are only made possible throughout the Christmas season by willing and gracious community members. This year, the Kaufman County Angel Tree had quite a successful season with numerous donations from the community.
Each year, the Kaufman County Angel Tree is sponsored by the Kaufman County Child Welfare Board. For the 2022 holiday season, the tree garnered over 120 gifts to donate to children in foster care and families in need. Most of the children on the tree this year were referred to the program by Child Protective Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.