On the night of April 21, 2021, Coy Grimes was asleep in his bedroom when he heard commotion from the living room. Grimes, who was ill at the time, rose from bed to investigate. His wife, Yolanda Grimes, and stepson, Bryant Jacobs, were arguing about the son taking the car for work. These kinds of arguments were not out of the ordinary, but Grimes armed himself with a pistol and called 911 after hearing glass breaking.
That was part of the testimony in the murder trial of Grimes, 55, who was found not guilty by a Kaufman County jury on Nov. 9.
The trial started Nov. 7 in 422nd District Court, with Judge Shelton Gibbs presiding.
Yolanda Grimes was the first witness to take the stand.
As the situation escalated in the house, Yolanda Grimes testified she and her son tried to leave, but were unable to locate the car keys. Even though Coy Grimes was armed, a shirtless Jacobs turned his anger toward Grimes, spitting on his face. Yolanda pushed Grimes backward and Grimes fired his pistol.
Upon arrival, police found Jacobs, 23, with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Grimes, 55, was arrested and charged with murder, with a bond set at $1.2 million.
At his time of death, Bryant Jacobs and his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Madiha Bhayani, were living with Yolanda and Coy Grimes. Mrs. Grimes admitted that Bryant and Coy’s relationship was often tumultuous. In her original statement to the public defender, she stated that Coy was scared for her life and his own on the night of April 21. In her updated statement, she said she believed that Coy intentionally killed her son.
After hearing from a police official and a detective investigating the case, the state called Dallas Medical Examiner Dr. Emily Ogden to testify. Ogden reported that the gunshot entered the left of the chest and exited the right of the chest, going straight through Bryant’s heart. The range of fire between Bryant and Grimes was at least three feet, and there was no alcohol in Bryant’s system.
When Grimes took the stand, he told a tale of a tumultuous relationship with his step-son after meeting Yolanda in 2016, then marrying her a year later while they lived in Irving. Early tensions between the two males developed when Jacobs would constantly bring people through their home. Grimes testified that Bryant distributed drugs on multiple occasions, including their wedding day. A friend of Jacobs overdosed while visiting their home, which led to investigations by law enforcement and prompting Grimes and his family to move to Terrell, he said.
Grimes testified that over the course of the five years he had been with Yolanda, he had experienced drive-by shootings at their home and Jacobs smashing and throwing things, as well as becoming physically violent. Grimes said Jacobs threatened him with a machete after Grimes had come home to find his step-son and his friends dividing up drugs on the table. Jacobs also owned a known semi-automatic weapon, Grimes told the courtroom.
After three days of testimony, the jury was asked to determine if Grimes was guilty of murder, and if not, the jury was to determine if he was guilty of reckless manslaughter. Grimes said he had acted in self-defense, and the jury apparently agreed, and he was found not guilty during the final day of the trial.
