KHS theatre to present Little Women this weekend

The curtains open and light casts across the stage illuminating merely one corner. In the light stands a hopeful professor and a longing writer set in the heart of New York. This is the first taste of Kaufman High School’s Little Women, set to open this weekend.
Including a mixture of both the varsity production class and some junior high participants, Little Women will gather all ages for a night to remember.
Little Women tells the tale of the four March sisters and their mother, while their father is serving in the Civil War. Jo, a struggling writer, dreams of publishing her play, and the musical follows her journey of formulating her story.
“This is my first production with Kaufman High School and … this show is a lot about family,” said Alex Rodriguez, the school’s new theater director. “It’s been nice opening my first show with them with this particular story just because it’s been able to get us closer.”
The students have been working tirelessly all semester, not only working on their acting but working alongside a vocal coach to hone in their talent, Rodriguez said.
The production of Little Women will be held over the course of three nights. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 12, 2 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 13, and 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 14 at the high school. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and can be purchased in advance at kaufmantheatrecompany.com/box-office.
