Oak Ridge fires police chief after prostitution arrest

Thomas Artis Peoples, 55, the police chief of Oak Ridge, was fired by city authorities after allegedly soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Peoples has been released from the Tarrant County jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
According to the Oak Ridge website, the police department was founded in 2017, and the website credited Peoples with being one of the two officers who started the department. Assistant Chief Bill Weatherly has been named interim chief.
The former chief’s arrest took place Oct. 5 after an investigation by the Arlington police Crimes Against Children unit.
Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said the arrest occurred in Arlington after a juvenile complained to authorities.
Ciesco said the former chief was charged with a second-degree felony solicitation charge. Oak Ridge, population 500, is located in Kaufman County between the city of Kaufman and Terrell.
