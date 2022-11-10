Quilts of Valor honors veterans

There are many ways to celebrate the fast-approaching Veteran’s Day holiday but suppose there was a unique way to give back to our beloved veterans in the community. The ladies of the Kaufman Quilt Guild have spent years honoring the tradition of creating Quilts of Valor to give to veterans, and 2022 was a special year for the guild.
On Nov. 1, community members gathered at the First United Methodist Church for the annual Quilts of Valor event. The ladies of the quilt guild have been hosting the quilts of valor event for five years now, but 2022 marked the return from their two-year hiatus during COVID. This year, the guild was able to wrap 19 veterans in love with handmade quilts crafted over the last two years.
Quilt recipients varied from men to women who served anywhere from 1956-2014. Some recipients even served for more than 20 years. Quilt guild members Tonya Ratcliff and Venetia Doster guided the event, opening with an introduction speech and announcing each recipient. Additionally, Jeff Helbing, a previous quilt of valor recipient, recited “I am the Flag” by Howard Schnauber.
This year’s 19 recipients included Rodney Nelson, Douglas Fort, Terry Hamilton, Colby McFadden, Francis Duenas, Kent Longo, Steve Howie, Archie Blanton, Robert Reamey, John Robert Smith, Don Lindsey Jr, Robert Hunter, Jeannie Linebaugh, Jose Rodriguez, Beverly Harris, Dave Embrey, Thomas Gould, Danny Booth, and Joe Hood.
The Kaufman Quilt Guild is ever growing, currently standing at 59 members. However, with only 30 members consistently active, the quilt guild invites all to join to help contribute to this tradition honoring our nation’s veterans.
