CareFlite will install a new system that will improve communications with local fire departments and law enforcement.
Deputy Chief John Holcomb of the Forney Fire Department told commissioners at their regular Tuesday meeting that county fire departments and law enforcement have ongoing problems with CareFlite crew members not reporting their locations and estimated time of arrival at scenes with medical emergencies.
“We need to know if they are 15 minutes out or 40 minutes out,” Holcomb said, but CareFlite does not always communicate that information.
A CareFlite representative said the company is putting in a new communications system over the next six to eight months that will alleviate the problem.
He said CareFlight works to make sure first responders have necessary information, but commissioners said the responders have said it is ongoing problem.
CareFlight will meet with commissioners again in several months for an update.
In a touching moment, John Sutton of Terrell thanked Deputy Constable Wade Bowden for the kind care he provided during a emergency with his granddaughter.
“My granddaughter wasn’t breathing, and all the police and firefighters came. One took me aside and prayed with me. That was so much during the time,” Sutton told the commissioners. “He really went above and beyond.”
The Texas A&M AgriLife office has been busy during the last quarter, Extension Agent Tommy Phillips told commissioners during his quarterly report. The office held the county’s first ever Cattleman’s Conference in September. The conference should provide an economic benefit of $6,385 per participant, he estimated.
Other office divisions had been busy with community events as well. Youth from the 4-H program have traveled the state not only showing livestock but participating in robotics and other events.
