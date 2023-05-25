Kaufman County to host Memorial Day ceremony

Kaufman County will host a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at the Veterans' Memorial Park located at 3790 S. Houston St. in Kaufman. This ceremony will honor not only the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, but we will also honor all veterans who served and are serving our country. This event is presented by the Kaufman County Veterans' Services Office.
American Legion Post 165, located at 100 S. Shannon St. in Kaufman, will honor all veterans with a lunch following the ceremony.
Paul Murrey Ford and the American Legion Auxiliary are the sponsors for the veterans' lunch, which will be catered by Slap ‘N Good Barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.