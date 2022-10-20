Students from Monday Elementary School kicked off Walk Across Texas on Monday, Oct. 17. Each class joined together to walk around the perimeter of the school to kick off the annual event.
The KISD School Health Advisory Council and Monday Elementary School have participated in the annual Walk Across Texas program for five years.
This program, which is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Kaufman County, is designed to get students and their families involved in physical activity and develop a lifelong healthy habit of physical engagement.
Every year that Monday Elementary staff have participated, students, staff, and families collectively have walked close to or more than 2,000 miles. Most of the students’ miles will be walked in the gym during PE class, but students can also log miles at home with family and friends.
