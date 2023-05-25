Trinity Valley Community College is offering Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) classes on a rotating schedule. New classes are added to the schedule each month. Click on the link to find courses at https://www.calendarwiz.com/eventboard/?crd=tvcc-ace
If you don’t see what you need on the class schedule, you will find it in the TVCC Ed2Go course catalog: Continuing Education Ed2Go Course Catalog
For questions or need assistance, call (903) 675-6212 or email conted@tvcc.edu during TVCC’s business hours.
The Facebook link for continuing education is www.facebook.com/tvccconed.
