Kaufman ISD Police Department welcomes new officer

Kaufman ISD Police Chief, Chip Krieger swore in one of Kaufman ISD’s newest members to the KISD Police Department, Officer Amy Meyers on Nov. 28 inside the board room at the Kathy Covington Administration Building. This addition makes the sixth member to the KISD Police Department. Current KISD Police Department officers Yvon, Valenzuela, Storey and Keeton were also present for this event.
Officer Meyers is a Kaufman High School Class of 2000. She became a police officer in 2017 for the city of Tool, Texas where she served five years before leaving as a Sergeant for the department. Meyers assignment with Kaufman ISD Police Department will be working in the elementary schools alongside officers Storey and Valenzuela.
“Officer Meyers is going to be a great addition to our department. I believe she will honor the KISD Police Department’s dedication in keeping our students, staff, and our community safe,” Chief Krieger said.
