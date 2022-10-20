Gavin Eastep, the district’s director for college, career and military readiness, gave a report on the district’s career and technical education programs during Monday night’s meeting of the school board for the Kaufman Independent School District.
Kaufman High School currently has nine career clusters of study, with 15 certifications available for students before they graduate. Last year, 203 students received their certificates. The newest career pathway is a patient care technician program.
Many students are taking new courses in global business and virtual business, which is “more relevant to the way businesses are being run,” Eastep said.
The district recently hosted a college and career fair with 75 colleges and technical schools in attendance. Next week, the district will host the senior academy, which provides information on life skills such as car repairs, mental health, filing taxes, and finding health insurance.
On Jan. 13, a CTE fair will be held where high school students discuss their classes and programs with eighth grade students, so next year’s freshmen “can see what’s available” at Kaufman High School, Eastep explained.
The meeting began with the Lions Roar, which highlights student achievements in the district. Students from Monday Elementary School performed a drum march and chant they wrote in music class with guidance from Assistant Principal Daniel Tipple.
The school has worked this year on improving its music program, noted Principal Kathy Allen.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock presented the first draft of the district’s long-range facility plan for directors to consider at a future meeting.
“This will guide the next few campuses we will be needing to build across the district,” she said.
In other action, the board voted to deny an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settlement offer made by a former district employee.
Under the budget items on the agenda, the board approved $350,000 in concrete repairs throughout the district, along with $85,000 for security cameras and $85,000 in HVAC controllers at Nash Elementary School.
In the capital budget, the board approved $3.2 million in expenses for an addition to the service center, replacing turf on the softball field, and track replacement at KHS.
The district also wants to order improved exterior doors that have an alarm that will sound if the door is left open for a period of time.
Board members said they would like to see this security upgrade made as soon as possible this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.