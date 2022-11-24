Kaufman County opens the doors to the new justice center

The Kaufman County Courthouse has long served the community as a prideful monument, but with shrinking space, the ribbon-cutting at the new justice center was timely and welcomed with open arms.
In the 2019 bond election, voters elected to pass a $50 million bond to begin progress on a new justice center for the community. The new construction promised four stories of district courtrooms, county court and law courtrooms, a public law library, space for the grand jury and district clerk, and offices for adult probation, public defenders, the district attorney, a pet adoption center, and more. Workers broke ground on the facility in late 2020 and on Nov. 17, officials delightedly cut the ribbon to celebrate this milestone for the community.
The ceremony promised a pep rally-type event and the community banded together to deliver as promised. Excitement was in the air as guests were welcomed by the Kemp High School Band, Cheer Squad and Drill Team members. To kick off the grand opening, the Kemp High School FFA presented the flags, and the Terrell High School Acapella Choir sang the National Anthem.
“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this historical moment for Kaufman County,” said Dr. James Young, Kemp ISD Superintendent. “Our Kemp High School Fine Arts and CTE program students and sponsors are honored to serve and interact with County officials and community members, at the Justice Center Ribbon Ceremony. They will leave here with a meaningful life experience, knowing what this facility means to the future of Kaufman County, the place they call home.”
County Judge, Hal Richards, welcomed the community on this ceremonious day and excited the community with what this new building will offer.
“This facility marks a significant moment in history for Kaufman County,” said Richards. “Not only will this building provide the necessary space needed to meet the challenges of our ever-growing county, but it
is a representation of our commitment to providing 21st century service for those who live in Kaufman County.”
Richards wasn’t the only one eager to usher open doors. Cody Craig, a representative on behalf of Keith Bell, followed by presenting a flag flown over the state capital. Other honored speakers included Casey Blair, 86th District Judge, Erleigh Norville Wiley, Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney, and Former 422nd District Judge Michael Chitty.
With the conclusion of speeches, all county elected officials were invited to the stage to participate in the ribbon cutting. Richards yielded giant scissors to slice the ribbon, but all officials were given a pair of scissors to ceremoniously mark the opening. All attendees were invited to a self-guided tour through the building and refreshments provided by Kemp Culinary Arts Students.
All offices are scheduled to relocate to the facility on Dec. 19 of this year. This building will be the new home for district courtrooms, County Court at Law courtrooms, ceremonial/district/jury assembly, Chambers and Court Administration, the Public Law Library, court related holding and security, the grand jury and meditation space, the County Clerk, the District Clerk, the District Attorney, the Public Defender and pretrial. Judge Hal Richards, Commissioner Pct. 1, Mike Hunt, Commissioner Pct. 2, Skeet Phillips, Commissioner Pct. 3, Terry Barber, and Commissioner Pct. 4, Ken Cates, will also be making the move.
The complete facility is home to the Justice Center, a law enforcement center, and the new pet adoption center, all in respective buildings. Though the doors are open, this facility is far from complete. Construction is already underway for the justice center expansion project, funded by the American Rescue Plan. This expansion is 25,000 square feet and will include the Pct. 1 and 4 Commissioners’ offices, Pct. 1 and 4’s constables offices, and adult probation. The expansion has an estimated completion date for late summer or early fall in 2023.
The Kaufman County Justice Center is located at 1902 US Highway 175, Kaufman, Texas.
