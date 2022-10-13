Rural water districts in the county need increasing repairs, and representatives of several districts pleaded with the county commissioners Tuesday to reconsider giving them some federal funds to help with the cost.
“We are in desperate need of infrastructure. We simply can’t tax residents for the upgrades,” said Ginny Rivers, general manager of the Gastonia-Scurry Special Utility District.
Representatives of the Able Springs Water Supply, Elmo Water Supply Corp., Rose Hill Special Utility District and other joined to ask for additional funds.
The county received more than $20 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The water districts asked that they be part of the discussion of how the money would be allotted but were not consulted, the representatives said.
“Without that money we can’t provide water,” a Rose Hill representative said.
County Judge Hal Richards said there had been several discussions among the commissioners and some applicants before decisions were made.
He said the court received requests from county departments, cities, non-profit groups and even school districts.
The county still is studying the legal requirements for the money’s use. He said there was concern that funds would be spent inappropriately and then have to be repaid years from now.
“We don’t even know where we stand,” Richards said,
Much of the money has been allocated to facilities, he said.
Part of the federal requirements were that funds be used to ready the county in case there is another pandemic. So money has been budgeted to expand some areas to improve health conditions for employee providing more space between workers and better ventilation. Other funds will go to building a justice of the peace building next to the new Justice Center.
But the representatives said that water should be the priority. “Without that water we can’t do anything,” said Nanci Essary, general manager, Rose Hill Special Utility District.
The commissioners also heard from Enel Green Power North America in executive session to begin negotiations for a proposed solar farm in the Able Springs area.
Representatives of the company would provide no details saying the project is in the very early stages.
The company already has a hybrid solar facility in Scurry that uses acres of solar panels to produce electricity some of which it stored in massive batteries before being transmitted to customers. That facility has been producing power since 2021.
